The entrance of the Monte dei Paschi bank headquarters is seen in Siena June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN The top investor in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) is placing an 8.5 pct stake in Italy's third biggest lender, two sources close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

"It's an 8.5 percent stake, it is being handled by Morgan Stanley", said one of the sources.

A second source confirmed the operation. A Milan trader said the placement, at a price of 0.2337 euros per share, was already largely subscribed. At current market prices, the sale would be worth around 234 million euros.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment. The Monte dei Paschi foundation, a not-for-profit entity which holds a stake of just under 30 percent in the lender and has been trying to find a buyer for months to repay creditors, had no immediate comment.

There was no information on who may be buying the shares.

Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank still in business, was bailed out by the state with 4.1 billion euros (3.46 billion pounds) of aid last year after being hit by the sovereign debt crisis and a derivatives scandal.

The foundation has been looking to sell down its stake to reimburse debts of just under 300 million euros before the bank launches a 3 billion euro capital increase at the end of May.

A financial source said the foundation had cleared its debt completely following the placement.

The foundation was rumoured to have sold an 8 percent stake to U.S. hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management earlier this month, but both it and Och-Ziff denied the sale.

A source close to market watchdog Consob said the foundation was likely to make a statement later on Tuesday or on Wednesday.

Investors buying a stake of more than 2 percent in a listed Italian company must inform the regulator within five days.

(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Silvia Aloisi, additional reporting by Andrea Mandala, Stefano Bernabei, editing by David Evans)