MILAN Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), Italy's third-largest bank by assets, failed to open on Tuesday after reports the management is considering increasing the size of a planned capital increase to up to 5 billion euros (4.13 billion pounds).

The bank, which is currently planning a 3 billion euro capital increase, said in a statement issued on Tuesday it was considering how much capital it needed to raise to repay 4.1 billion euros of state aid already this year.

