MILAN Shares in Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) were halted from trading after a 14 percent drop on Wednesday on the third day of a 5 billion euro ($6.8 billion) share sale, after they failed to trade the previous two days.

Monte dei Paschi's mammoth capital raising has caused confusion on the Milan stock exchange where the bank's shares have jumped 40 percent in two days but have not traded.

The cash call is nearly twice the bank's market value.

At 0706 GMT the bank's shares were indicated down 14.17 percent at 1.902 euros.

Rights to buy into the cash call fell 11 percent BMPS_r.MI and were also suspended from trading, according to Reuters data.

($1 = 0.7345 Euros)

