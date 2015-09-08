People stand at the entrance of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank's headquarters in downtown Siena, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) rose Tuesday, helped by reports it is selling another batch of bad loans and that the Rome government is making progress on the possible creation of a state-guaranteed vehicle to help lenders offload soured debts.

A source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday Monte Paschi is looking to sell a portfolio of non-performing corporate loans worth 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) by early next year to free up capital.

By 0745 GMT Monte Paschi shares were up 3.5 percent at 1.878 euros, outperforming a 2.1 percent gain in the European banks index .SX7P.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia)