SIENA, Italy Italian police searched the headquarters of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) on Wednesday investigating alleged market manipulation linked to the bank's 2007 acquisition of smaller rival Antonveneta, prosecutors said.

A statement from the prosecutors' office in Siena, where Monte dei Paschi is based, said the offices of the bank's main shareholder as well as those of several Italian and foreign financial institutions based in Italy were also being searched by financial police.

The statement said the searches were part of an investigation into possible market manipulation and obstruction of regulators in connection with raising funds for the 9 billion euro (7.2 billion pounds) acquisition of Antonveneta from Spain's Santander (SAN.MC).

Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third biggest bank, confirmed the searches and said they were connected to a 5 billion euro capital increase it carried out in 2008 to pay for Antonveneta.

A spokeswoman for the bank said it would "assure, as always, the maximum collaboration" with authorities. She said the probe was focused on 1 billion euros of so-called Fresh convertible notes that the Monte dei Paschi issued as part of the capital hike.

Monte dei Paschi's Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola and its newly appointed Chairman Alessandro Profumo were "following the matter closely," a senior executive at the bank said outside its Siena headquarters.

The probe hit Monte dei Paschi's shares, which fell 7.5 percent by 11:19 a.m. British time and were repeatedly suspended from trading.

The Antonveneta deal catapulted Monte dei Paschi into the big league of Italian banks, making it the country's No.3 lender after Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and gave it a foothold in Italy's wealthy northeast.

But many analysts at the time said Monte dei Paschi had overpaid for an acquisition that stretched its finances to the limit just a few months before the financial crisis started.

It also emptied the coffers of its main shareholder, a charitable foundation controlled by Siena politicians which ran up around 1 billion euros in debts to fund the 2008 capital increase and another cash call last year.

Since February, the foundation has been forced to sell down its stake in Monte dei Paschi to partially repay creditors, which include J.P. Morgan (JPM.N), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Mediobanca (MDBI.MI).

It now holds 33.6 percent in the bank and faces a May 15 deadline to find an agreement with creditors on rescheduling outstanding debts of around 350 million euros.

The prosecutors' statement said the probe concerned "a series of activities that were carried out starting from 2007, at the time of the acquisition of Antonveneta bank from Spain's Santander, and that continued until 2012."

