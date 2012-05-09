SIENA, Italy Italian police searched the headquarters of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) and other financial institutions on Wednesday, investigating alleged market manipulation linked to the bank's 2007 acquisition of smaller rival Antonveneta.

A statement from the prosecutors' office in Siena, where Monte dei Paschi is based, said the offices of the bank's main shareholder as well as those of several Italian and foreign financial institutions based in Italy were also being searched.

Italy's best-known investment bank Mediobanca MDBN.MI, one of the advisers to Monte dei Paschi during its purchase of Antonveneta from Spain's Santander (SAN.MC), was also being searched on Wednesday as a party informed on the situation, a Mediobanca source told Reuters.

The prosecutors' statement said the probe concerned "a series of activities that were carried out starting from 2007, at the time of the acquisition of Antonveneta bank from Spain's Santander, and that continued until 2012".

The searches by the financial police were part of an investigation into possible market manipulation and obstruction of regulators in connection with raising funds for the 9 billion euro (7.2 billion pounds) cash acquisition of Antonveneta, the statement said.

Santander acquired Antonveneta as part of a three-way break up bid for Dutch ABN AMRO in a deal valuing the Italian lender 6.6 billion euros and almost immediately sold it to Monte dei Paschi, netting a hefty gain.

The acquisition catapulted Monte dei Paschi, which was advised on the deal by Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and Mediobanca, into the big league of Italian banks, giving it a foothold in Italy's wealthy North East and turning the world's oldest bank into the country's third-biggest lender.

But it also stretched its finances to the limit as the global financial crisis began.

VULNERABLE

Despite two capital increases since the purchase, The Tuscan bank is regarded as one of Europe's most vulnerable because it must plug a capital shortfall of 3.3 billion euros by June to meet tougher requirements by European regulators.

An investigative source told Reuters prosecutors had started investigating the Antonveneta deal last October, in the midst of the euro crisis, because of the pressure the purchase was still putting on Monte dei Paschi's finances.

"The question is whether the operation and its impact on Monte dei Paschi and its shareholders were assessed properly and whether the rules were followed and a proper picture of the situation was given to (market watchdog) Consob and the Bank of Italy," the source said.

Monte dei Paschi said the searches were connected to a 5 billion euro capital increase it carried out in 2008 to pay for Antonveneta.

A spokeswoman for the bank promised "maximum collaboration" with authorities. She said the probe was focused on 1 billion euros of so-called Fresh convertible notes that the bank issued as part of its capital hike.

Its top shareholder, a charitable foundation with close links to Siena politicians, said prosecutors were also looking at an "anomalous" drop in the Monte dei Paschi shares in early January 2012, when the stock hit a record low of 0.19 euros before bouncing back.

Monte dei Paschi's Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola and its newly appointed Chairman Alessandro Profumo were "following the matter closely," a senior executive at the bank said outside its Siena headquarters.

News of the probe hit Monte dei Paschi's shares, which fell 7.2 percent by 02:38 p.m. British time.

The Antonveneta purchase emptied the coffers of the Monte dei Paschi foundation, which ran up around 1 billion euros in debts to fund the 2008 capital increase and another 2.5 billion euro cash call last year.

The foundation has been forced to sell down to 36.3 percent its controlling stake in Monte dei Paschi to partially repay creditors, which include J.P. Morgan (JPM.N), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Mediobanca. It faces a May 15 deadline to agree with creditors the rescheduling of outstanding debts worth around 350 million euros.

(Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Jane Merriman and Giles Elgood)