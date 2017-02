MILAN Moody's had no comments to make on Italy's sovereign ratings, which it is reviewing for a possible cut, after a downgrade by rival agency Standard and Poor's overnight.

S&P has cut Italy's ratings by one notch to 'A/A-1'.

Moody's is conducting a review of Italy's ratings -- rated 'Aa2' over the long-term by the agency -- and it said on Friday it would decide on a possible downgrade within the next month.

A Moody's spokesman said in an email the agency had no comment in answer to a request made after the S&P's move.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)