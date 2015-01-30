Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc (MGAMM.L) said on Friday it had appointed Pete Raby as chief executive, effective Aug. 1.
Raby is presently president of Cobham Plc's (COB.L) communications and connectivity sector, Morgan Advanced Materials said.
The maker of insulation products, which last month spurred a takeover offer from ceramic mould maker Vesuvius Plc (VSVS.L), said in late September that its Chief Executive Mark Robertshaw would step down.
Kevin Dangerfield will remain as interim CEO until Raby assumes office.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
LONDON British shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining and oil stocks rallied, while support services firm DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
WASHINGTON Most Federal Reserve policymakers think the central bank should take steps to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long as the economic data holds up, minutes from their last meeting showed.