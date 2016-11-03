LONDON British construction company Morgan Sindall (MGNS.L) said orders for rail and urban regeneration projects and shop fitting work had been strong since July, and Britain's vote to leave the EU had not impacted its business.

That outlook contrasted with companies such as outsourcers Capita (CPI.L) and Mitie (MTO.L), which like Morgan Sindall have government and local authority customers, but have blamed the June 23 Brexit vote for delayed contracts.

Morgan Sindall reported a 3 percent rise in its order book to 3.2 billion pounds since June 30, and that it was on track to deliver annual results in line with its expectations.

"The positive momentum across the group in the first half of the year has continued with strong trading and further growth in the order book, with no noticeable impact from the EU Referendum result," CEO John Morgan said in a statement on Thursday.

Kier (KIE.L), another UK construction company, also said in September that it had seen no material impact from the referendum result.

British construction output fell in August due to a decline in infrastructure projects, data from the country's statistics office showed in October, but it said the weakness did not appear to be linked to the Brexit vote.

