LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
NEW YORK U.S. banks Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) are being investigated by New York's attorney general as part of a probe into alternative trading systems known as "dark pools," according to Fox Business Network.
Morgan Stanley spokesman Mark Lake and the attorney general's office declined to comment to Reuters on the report. A spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.
Dark pools are broker-run trading venues that let investors trade shares anonymously and only make trading data available afterwards, reducing the chance of information leaking about trade orders. But the lack of transparency around dark pools has drawn the scrutiny of regulators, concerned that brokers and proprietary trading firms that use aggressive high-frequency trading strategies have an unfair advantage over other clients.
Barclays (BARC.L) is facing allegations by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman that it lied to clients about its dark pool. The bank has urged the dismissal of the lawsuit in New York.
Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Switzerland's UBS UBSN.VX and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX have said they are being probed by U.S. regulators as well.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.