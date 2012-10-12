Advanced materials group Morgan Crucible Co Plc MGCR.L said full-year results could be significantly below its expectations and that it plans to cut jobs in Europe as it struggles with weak demand on the Continent and a slowdown in China.

The company's shares fell as much as 14 percent on the London Stock Exchange on Friday. They have lost a fifth of their value since rival Cookson Group Plc CKSN.L warned this week of weak trading in its division that caters to the steel industry.

Morgan Crucible, which provides carbon technology services to the aerospace and space exploration industries, said it had initiated cost cuts and was likely to incur one-off charges of 15 million pounds ($24 million).

"The cost cuts we have initiated are in the advanced materials and technology business. They may include headcount reduction, which will be in Europe, with no significant cuts in the UK," Chief Executive Mark Robertshaw told Reuters.

Morgan Crucible said the slowdown in demand had been more pronounced in the advanced materials and technology business, which makes components for the defence, transportation, industrial, energy and electronics industries.

The CEO said slowing demand in the automotive and iron and steel industries in China had hit the business, which accounts for less than 30 percent of the company's revenue. "We'd be surprised if things don't improve next year, once the new government is in place in China," he said.

Demand was more resilient in the ceramics and molten metal systems businesses, the company said.

"This is a disappointing statement and a harder than we expected," Oriel Securities analyst Harry Philips said in a research note, downgrading the stock to "hold" from "buy".

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)