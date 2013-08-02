Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
NEW YORK Morgan Stanley (MS.N) set aside an additional $199 million for expected litigation expenses in the second quarter, much higher than the $4 million increase it reported in the year-ago period, the bank said on Friday.
So far this year, Morgan Stanley has built up an additional $270 million in litigation accruals, compared with $21 million in the first six months of 2012.
The bank did not outline what the increased reserves were specifically for, and does not say what its overall litigation reserves are. Morgan Stanley detailed the additional accruals, as well as updates on several ongoing legal proceedings, in its 10-Q quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Bernard Orr)
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.