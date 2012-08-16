Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
HONG KONG Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) co-head of Asia Pacific equity capital markets, Ronnie Potel, has left the New York-based firm as part of a global headcount reduction, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a spokesman.
Potel, who joined in March 2010 from Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L), has stepped down from Morgan Stanley less than a year after being promoted to co-head of ECM alongside Justin Haik, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Morgan Stanley ranked fourth in ECM league tables in Asia ex-Japan in the first half of 2012, behind UBS UBSN.VX, Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Citigroup (C.N), according to Thomson Reuters data.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.