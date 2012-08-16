HONG KONG Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) co-head of Asia Pacific equity capital markets, Ronnie Potel, has left the New York-based firm as part of a global headcount reduction, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a spokesman.

Potel, who joined in March 2010 from Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L), has stepped down from Morgan Stanley less than a year after being promoted to co-head of ECM alongside Justin Haik, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Morgan Stanley ranked fourth in ECM league tables in Asia ex-Japan in the first half of 2012, behind UBS UBSN.VX, Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Citigroup (C.N), according to Thomson Reuters data.

