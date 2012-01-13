Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
HONG KONG Investors have approved a year-long extension of a $4.7 billion (3.0 billion pounds) property megafund from Morgan Stanley (MS.N), a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.
The spokesman said the investment bank's property asset-management arm had agreed to a "trimming of fees" in the fund, known as Morgan Stanley Real Estate Fund (MSREF) VII Global.
Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing had also agreed to reduce the fund's size by $700 million, the spokesman said, adding that since the fund had not yet drawn down all the cash from investors, it had agreed to a reduction in commitments rather than returning cash.
The fund's life was due to end this June, but only 40 percent or about $1.9 billion of the money had been put to work. The fund will now have until June 2013 to invest the rest of what is now $4 billion in committed capital.
Morgan Stanley's property team has said they feel the time is right to strike deals in depressed property markets globally.
The team has sent a letter confirming the extension to investors, who had to vote to approve it. Government of Singapore Investment Corp Pte Ltd GIC.UL has a stake in the fund, along with China Investment Corp CIC.UL, General Motors Co (GM.N) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
MSREF VII is now less than half the size of its predecessor, MSREF VI, which raised $8.8 billion in 2007. Fundraising for the seventh fund came amid media reports that MSREF VI was facing a loss of as much as $5.4 billion.
One investor told Reuters in Hong Kong that he had lost $20 million out of $25 million invested in the sixth fund.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.