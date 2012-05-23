Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
Morgan Stanley said its procedures for the Facebook Inc's initial public offering were "in compliance with all applicable regulations."
"Morgan Stanley followed the same procedures for the Facebook offering that it follows for all IPOs," spokesman Pen Pendleton said in a statement. "These procedures are in compliance with all applicable regulations."
Morgan Stanley issued the statement on Tuesday afternoon after Massachusetts Secretary of Commonwealth William Galvin issued a subpoena to the company related to an analyst's communications with investors about Facebook's revenue outlook.
The subpoena followed a Reuters report that the bank's consumer Internet analyst, Scott Devitt, reduced estimates for Facebook in the run-up to its IPO on Friday and informed certain investors.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
LONDON Britain's accounting and corporate governance watchdog has called on the government to give it powers to punish directors of listed companies caught up in financial reporting breaches.
Gem Diamonds Ltd said it would place its Ghaghoo mine in Botswana under care and maintenance with immediate effect due to a fall in diamond prices.