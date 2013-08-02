Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
NEW YORK Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) holding company will reach a proposed 5 percent supplementary leverage ratio by 2015, and its U.S. deposit-taking subsidiaries are already above the 6 percent requirement, the bank's treasurer, David Russo, said on Friday.
Morgan Stanley's existing plan to reduce risk-weighted assets and move more trades to central clearing will help the company get to proposed requirements well ahead of their potential adoption in 2018, Russo and other executives said on a conference call for fixed-income analysts.
A rule proposed by three U.S. regulators last month would require the holding of equity capital equal to 5 percent of total assets for bank holding companies, as well as a 6 percent ratio for deposit-taking bank subsidiaries.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.