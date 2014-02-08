The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) named four executives, including fixed-income trading co-heads Michael Heaney and Robert Rooney, to its operating committee, bringing the Wall Street bank's total committee members to 16, the company said on Friday.

The company also appointed Shelley O'Connor, chief executive of Morgan Stanley's private bank, and Andy Saperstein, head of investment products and services for the Wall Street firm's wealth-management arm, to its committee.

Wesley McDade, managing director of Morgan Stanley Corporate Communications, confirmed in an email that the additions to the committee were announced internally.

Morgan Stanley's operating committee is the highest group of managers at the bank, helping Chief Executive James Gorman set the company's strategy.

Morgan Stanley was one of the best performing bank stocks in 2013, rising 64 percent, compared with 39 percent for its chief rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and 30 percent for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

(Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)