The pound will weaken 5 percent to $1.48 (95 pence) in three months on bets The Bank of England will focus on keeping interest rates low even as economic data points to a recovery, Morgan Stanley's head of global foreign exchange strategy, Hans Redeker, told Bloomberg in an interview.

Redeker said investors should use the pound's recent strength as an opportunity to sell.

Sterling hit a two-month high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Thursday after UK retail sales beat forecasts and bolstered expectations of early monetary tightening.

"The market is obsessed with the economic momentum, but there is a substantial output gap in the UK, which will require several years of good economic performance to close," Redeker told Bloomberg in a phone interview. Adding: "The Bank of England will make it clear pretty soon that it is focusing on the output gap."

Bloomberg reported that the strategist had advised investors to sell the pound at $1.5530, in a note to its clients, betting on a drop to $1.48.

