Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
NEW YORK Morgan Stanley's own internal stress test left the bank with higher capital and leverage ratios than a test conducted by the Federal Reserve, according to a document posted on its website on Thursday evening.
Under severe economic stress over a nine-month period, Morgan Stanley's Tier 1 common capital ratio would drop to 7.5 percent from 13.9 percent, the bank said. Its minimum Tier 1 common ratio under the stress scenario outlined by the Federal Reserve would be 6.7 percent, compared with a 5.7 percent minimum projected by the regulator.
Morgan Stanley also said its Tier 1 capital ratio, total risk-based capital ratio and Tier 1 leverage ratio would all be higher under its own stress test than under the test conducted by the Fed.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group struck a deal with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT Two of the world's biggest central banks are likely to find themselves with a bigger policy gap by the end of the coming fortnight