RABAT Morocco is to recall its ambassador from Algeria after the country's president called for human rights monitors to be sent to the disputed Western Sahara region.

Western Sahara is a sparsely populated tract of desert about the size of Britain with large phosphate reserves and rich fishing grounds off its coast.

Morocco claims Western Sahara as its own and has annexed much of the territory, which the Algeria-backed Polisario Front is working to liberate.

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika urged rights monitoring in the region in a message to a conference held in Abuja, Nigeria, the Moroccan foreign ministry said.

As a result, "the kingdom of Morocco has decided to recall its ambassador in Algiers for consultations," the ministry said in a statement.

Algeria called Morocco's decision unjustified and "an unfortunate escalation" but said it would not recall its diplomats in Morocco.

"The principle position of Algeria on the necessary completion of the decolonisation of Western Sahara has never changed and the speech delivered in Abuja...was only a reminder of this position," the Algerian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Polisario Front accuses Morocco of routine human rights violations in Western Sahara and has called for MINURSO, the United Nation mission in Western Sahara, to be given the authority to conduct independent human rights monitoring.

Morocco, backed by France, has rejected the idea.

