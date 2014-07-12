Morocco's King Mohammed VI (C) arrives at the scene after buildings collapsed in downtown Casablanca July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Macao

A firefighter and a sniffing dog search for victims trapped under the rubble after buildings collapsed in downtown Casablanca July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Macao

Firefighters search for victims under the rubble after buildings collapsed in downtown Casablanca July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Macao

RABAT At least four people were killed and 57 injured on Friday when three buildings collapsed in Casablanca, Morocco's biggest city, the state news agency MAP reported.

Rescuers used dogs to search for survivors and pull people from the rubble. The residential buildings, four to five floors high and set close together, collapsed before dawn in a neighbourhood built in the 1960s and 1970s.

Building collapses and accidents are common in Casablanca and highlight the strain on the infrastructure of one of North Africa's biggest and most densely populated cities.

The state news agency gave no details on the cause of Friday's incident.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Andrew Roche)