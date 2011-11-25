RABAT The Justice and Development Party (PJD) said it had won the largest number of seats in Morocco's parliamentary election on Friday.

"Based on reports filed by our representatives at polling stations throughout the country, we are the winners. We won Rabat, Casablanca, Tangier, Kenitra, Sale, Beni Mellal and Sidi Ifni to cite just a few," Lahcen Daodi, second in command of the moderate Islamist party, told Reuters.

"Our party has won the highest number of seats," he added.

Government officials could not immediately confirm the party's claim.

The PJD would be the second moderate Islamist party to lead a North African government since the start of the region's Arab Spring uprisings, following Tunisia.

Daodi could not give a figure for the number of seats his party had won in the 395-member House of Representatives.

Mustapha Al Khalfi, a member of the PJD's politburo, also said the party had won the election but sounded a note of caution.

"We have to wait for the final results because there was a lot of fraud, so we hope that it will not cost us what should be a resounding victory for our party," he said.

