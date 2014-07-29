Shopping trolleys are seen at a Morrisons supermarket in London January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Britain's fourth-largest supermarket chain Wm Morrison (MRW.L) named Andrew Higginson, a former finance director at market leader Tesco (TSCO.L), as its next chairman, to bring some experience to the struggling grocer.

Higginson was most recently the chairman of Poundland PLND.L, the chairman of retailer N Brown (BWNG.L) and senior independent director of BSkyB BSY.L. He said on Tuesday he would step down from Poundland.

Higginson, who spent 15 years as an executive director at Tesco, will replace Ian Gibson when he retires from Morrisons in 2015. Higginson will join the board of Morrison on October 1 as non-executive deputy chairman and chairman elect.

