A shopper leaves with her groceries at the Morrisons supermarket in Bradford City center, January 9, 2003. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

LONDON Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) is interested in the Garden Centre Group put up for sale last month by Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), the Mail on Sunday reported.

Morrisons, Britain's fourth-biggest grocer, has asked for sale documents for the group, formerly known as Wyevale, the newspaper said.

The Mail said that offers for the Garden Centre Group, which operates 131 garden centres and employs 4,500 people, are expected to come in under 300 million pounds.

Last month, Tesco (TSCO.L), was tipped as a potential bidder for the garden centre company.

Morrisons declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment. Editing by Jane Merriman)