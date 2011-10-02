Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) is interested in the Garden Centre Group put up for sale last month by Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), the Mail on Sunday reported.
Morrisons, Britain's fourth-biggest grocer, has asked for sale documents for the group, formerly known as Wyevale, the newspaper said.
The Mail said that offers for the Garden Centre Group, which operates 131 garden centres and employs 4,500 people, are expected to come in under 300 million pounds.
Last month, Tesco (TSCO.L), was tipped as a potential bidder for the garden centre company.
Morrisons declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.