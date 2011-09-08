LONDON Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) beat forecasts to report an 8 percent rise in first-half profits, as a focus on fresh foods, low prices and promotions helped it win custom from bigger rivals in a tough consumer environment.

Chief Executive Dalton Philips said there was a new professionalism in the way customers were shopping as rising prices, muted wages growth and government cutbacks drive the biggest drop in spending power since the early 1980s.

"A third of our customers are saying they are getting to the end of the month and saying they literally have nothing left over, so they are having to change the way they shop," he told reporters.

Shoppers are buying more with cash, with credit card transactions down 8 percent, spending more time in stores and online checking prices, buying more goods on promotion, and sharing bulk purchases with friends, he said.

They are also cooking more at home and more from scratch, playing into Morrisons strength in fresh foods, he added, noting rocketing sales for ingredients like fresh herbs.

Morrisons, Britain's fourth-biggest grocer behind J Sainsbury (SBRY.L), Asda (WMT.N) and market leader Tesco (TSCO.L), produces more of its own fresh foods than any of its rivals, and employs more specialist butchers, bakers and fishmongers.

Philips saw little improvement in market conditions any time soon.

"Consumer confidence is at a generational low. We don't see any uptick for the time being, he said on a conference call.

While grocers are finding life tough, the pain is even greater for retailers selling discretionary items. Home Retail HOME.L, Britain's biggest household goods retailer, posted an 8.6 percent drop in underlying quarterly sales at its Argos chain on Thursday, while a study showed 14.5 percent of UK shops standing vacant.

Morrisons, which runs over 440 stores, said it made a profit before tax and one-off items of 442 million pounds in the six months ended July, just ahead of analysts' average forecast of 437 million, and is to pay an interim dividend of 3.17 pence a share, up 10 percent on a proforma basis.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.2 percent, excluding petrol and VAT sales tax. That was down from 2.5 percent growth in the first quarter, which was boosted by a strong Easter and celebrations around a royal wedding, but ahead of forecasts for an increase of about 1.9 percent.

PICKS APPLE MAN FOR ONLINE

Morrisons has outperformed larger rivals for several quarters, thanks in part to its lower exposure to discretionary non-food ranges. It was helped in the latest quarter by extending opening times in many of its shops.

"A resilient performance," said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black, who nudged up his full-year profit forecast by 23 million pounds to 925 million.

At 2:40 p.m., Morrisons shares were up 3.6 percent at 299.9 pence. The stock has outperformed the STOXX Europe 600 .SXRP retail index by over 28 percent this year.

Despite its solid sales performance, some analysts are concerned about Morrisons prospects as it has lagged rivals in entering faster-growing online and convenience store markets, and has no plans to expand abroad.

Philips, however, said the group was encouraged by the results of its pilot convenience stores.

Morrisons also said it had hired former Apple (AAPL.O) executive Simon Thompson to head its online grocery business, which it expects to launch in the London area in 2013.

"This in our view is a clear and bold statement of intent in terms of Morrisons' online plans for the future," said RBS analyst Justin Scarborough.

