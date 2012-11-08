Shoppers walk through the entrance of a Morrisons supermarket, in west London January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain's No. 4 grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) said an underlying sales decline worsened in its third quarter with the group missing out on the growth of larger rivals.

The firm also said on Thursday that Commercial Director Richard Hodgson is leaving the day-to-day business.

Martyn Jones, Corporate Services Director, has been appointed interim Commercial Director pending the recruitment of a successor for Hodgson.

"With consumer confidence still fragile and high levels of promotional activity a persistent feature of the market, the trading environment has remained challenging through the period and sales were lower than anticipated," the Bradford, northern England, based firm said.

The over 450-store Morrisons, which trails domestic rivals Tesco (TSCO.L), Wal-Mart's (WMT.N) Asda and J Sainsbury (SBRY.L) by annual revenue, said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, fell 2.1 percent in the 13 weeks to October 28.

That compares to analyst forecasts of a decline of 2 percent, according to a company poll, and is a deterioration on a fall of 0.9 percent in the first half.

Total sales, excluding fuel, fell 0.4 percent.

Though Morrisons said it expected the market to remain challenging for the remainder of the year it anticipated that its full-year performance would be broadly in line with internal expectations.

Latest industry data from Kantar Worldpanel has shown Morrisons lagging the sales growth of its three big rivals as well as smaller players such as discounters Aldi and Lidl, though this is partly explained by Morrisons' lower level of store openings as well as its lack of an online offer and a significant convenience business.

Morrisons said it recognised the ongoing importance of improving its performance, particularly in the communication of key points of difference to customers and in improving the effectiveness of its promotional activity.

Though the UK is out of recession, many retailers are still struggling as consumers hold back spending in the face of inflation, meagre wage increases and government austerity measures designed to cut record debt. Last week electricals retailer Comet collapsed into administration, threatening 6,600 jobs.

On Tuesday an industry survey said British retail sales slowed sharply in October, dampening hopes that consumers will drive the economic recovery, while bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) posted a 3 percent fall in first half profit.

Shares in Morrisons, down 14 percent over the last year, closed Wednesday at 267.5 pence, valuing the business at 6.36 billion pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Paul Sandle)