Singer Morrissey, former frontman of The Smiths, performs at a concert in Zagreb, Croatia, July 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

British rock singer Morrissey was hospitalized in metro Detroit with a suspected bladder infection, further disrupting his U.S. tour, his representative said on Saturday.

Morrissey, former lead singer for the 1980s alternative rock band The Smiths, checked into Beaumont Hospital on Friday in the suburb of Royal Oak, Michigan, said his spokeswoman Lauren Papapietro.

Due to an illness in his band, Morrissey, 53, had already cancelled his Thursday night show in Flint, Michigan, postponed the Friday night performance in Minneapolis and another engagement set for Saturday night in Chicago, Papapietro said.

She declined to say whether Morrissey has been released from the hospital, but said further details would be made known.

Morrissey, whose hits include "First of the Gang to Die" and "Irish Blood, English Heart," toured North America last fall, played some shows in Australia and New Zealand in December and came back to perform in the United States earlier this month.

Upcoming shows include venues in Nashville, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

