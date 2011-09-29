LONDON Mortgage approvals rose more strongly than expected last month to hit their highest level since December 2009, and new lending to consumers also picked up, Bank of England figures showed on Thursday.

However, the data showed that credit growth still remains far weaker than before the financial crisis, and are unlikely to be a major factor in the ongoing debate about whether to loosen monetary policy, which hinges on a darkening international outlook.

The Bank of England said mortgage approvals numbered 52,410 in August, rising from an upwardly revised 49,644 in July. Analysts had forecast a reading of 49,500 for August.

This was the highest reading since December 2009, when housing market activity was rebounding from a sharp slump during the depths of the financial crisis. But these approvals levels are still only around half those seen before the crisis, and house price data from mortgage lender Nationwide released earlier on Thursday showed prices are stagnating.

Consumer credit rose by 0.5 billion pounds on the month, building on a 0.3 billion pound increase in July -- a bigger rise than the 0.2 billion forecast by economists, and matching June's expansion.

However, growth in mortgage lending slowed slightly to 0.6 billion pounds on the month versus a 0.7 billion pound rise in July, and was below forecasts.

Britain's consumers have been reluctant to take on more credit for major purchases as bank lending conditions are relatively tight and uncertainty over jobs is weighing on sentiment.

Separate money supply figures released at the same time by the BoE showed a slowdown in the pace of growth of the BoE's preferred measure, M4 excluding intermediate other financial corporations. There was no growth in this measure on the month, and annual growth fell to 2.2 percent in August from 2.3 percent in July. Other M4 measures were also very sluggish.