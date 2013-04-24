FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON Mortgage approvals in Britain were 1.2 percent lower on the year in March, numbering 31,227, seasonally adjusted data from the British Bankers' Association showed on Wednesday.
Net mortgage lending shrank by 328 million pounds last month.
The BBA said the government's Funding for Lending Scheme had made the mortgage market more competitive.
BBA statistics director David Dooks said: "The Funding for ending Scheme has made the mortgage market more competitive, allowing smaller institutions to offer attractive rates. But nevertheless the main high street banks still provide 60 percent of new mortgage borrowing.
"Mortgage approvals edged up back to levels of a year ago and the prospect of more first-time buyers entering the market during 2013 is likely to help mortgage chains in due course.
"However, economic uncertainty and subdued confidence
LONDON Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union..
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.