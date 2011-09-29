LONDON Mortgage approvals and new lending to consumers both rose faster than expected last month, although they remain subdued by pre-crisis standards, Bank of England figures showed on Thursday.

Separate figures for the Bank's preferred money supply gauge -- M4 excluding intermediate other financial corporations -- revealed that growth in this measure came to a halt last month, and also slowed on an annual basis.

ANALYSTS' COMMENTS:

AMIT KARA, UBS:

"The main news is the jump in mortgage approvals. They snapped out of the range that they've occupied for most of the past 18 to 20 months.

"The outlook however is not positive, essentially because wholesale funding markets for banks remain disrupted. Unless there is some resolution in the European sovereign bond market, it's unlikely that the pressure in wholesale funding markets will ease and therefore credit conditions in the UK are more likely to worsen from here rather than improve."

HOWARD ARCHER, GLOBAL INSIGHT:

"Despite picking up modestly in August, unsecured consumer credit remains extremely limited compared to past norms and the indications are that consumer appetite for new taking on new borrowing is low while there is also a strong desire of many consumers to reduce their debt.

"Consumer desire to get a tighter grip on their finances is the consequence of current very low and falling consumer confidence which reflects heightened concern over the outlook for the economy and jobs.

"August's rise in unsecured consumer credit may well have been caused by some people having to borrow more to help finance their spending due to the extended squeeze on their purchasing power coming from high inflation, low wage growth and tighter fiscal policy."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"The figures are encouraging. It's the highest number of mortgage approvals since the end of 2009. While it is never good to look at just one month, the trend has been up over the past months.

"Whereas house prices are flat, it appears that there is a gradual upward trend in housing transactions.

"It may be that as pay is increasing slowly and house prices are flat, affordability is improving very slowly. There may also be an element of more lending supply, i.e. Banks making more funds available for mortgage market.

"The caveat is that we are still well below average historical levels. But these figures are a little bit of a bright spot especially given what is going on elsewhere in the economy.

"Consumer credit figures have also gone a bit firmer. But this could also be a sign that situation for households has deteriorated and it is distressed borrowing by consumers.

"Overall, the economic data we have still point to an increase in QE target next week."