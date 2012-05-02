LONDON Approvals for home loans in Britain rose unexpectedly in March, suggesting the housing market may be continuing to recover despite the end of a tax exemption for first-time buyers, Bank of England data showed on Wednesday.

A separate release showed that the Markit/CIPS Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased to 55.8 from the previous month's 21-month high of 56.7, still well above the 50 level which separates growth from contraction and beating forecasts for a fall to 54.0.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS:

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"Money supply (is) very weak."

"The approvals figures look a little bit better than expected. Nonetheless they are well down on where they were their peak, they're still well below half of that peak and so we're improving but we're potentially improving from a very weak level in the first place."

ON PMI

"I think it's an interesting comparison. The ONS figures have been very weak in the first quarter of the year. The PMIs and some of the anecdotal evidence has not been weak."

"We did see a very warm March so that might have supported the figures in March. I think it was quite a rainy April so maybe that's a surprise that the index held up better than might have been expected although I expect expectations might have built in the possibility that the rain might have had an impact on the numbers."

"All of the numbers look decent actually, when you look at whether it's civil engineering, whether it's commercial or housing activity. Housing activity is the one which is growing slowest at the moment but it did actually increase."

"Maybe the one concern is that new orders fell but they've fallen from such a high level that we're not worried about where they are at these levels. Almost 60 is pretty good for these sorts of indicators."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT:

"Although mortgage approvals edged up in March from an 8-month low in February, they remain low compared to long-term norms and do little to discourage our suspicion that house are likely to drift lower over the coming months.

"Not only does housing market activity remain very low compared to long-term norms, but the economic fundamentals still look worrisome for the housing market with unemployment high and likely to rise further, earnings growth muted, and the outlook uncertain.

"Indeed, the housing market may well be hit by heightened consumer concern over the economic outlook following the news that the UK is officially back in recession with GDP contracting 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter.

"In addition, relatively tight credit conditions may well make it hard for many people to get a mortgage. In fact, some mortgage rates have risen recently due to lenders' higher borrowing costs in wholesale markets and this could well weigh down on housing market activity."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"The lending figures remain extremely weak so I wouldn't place too much weight on those."

"Looking at the mortgage approvals, these are the figures for March so don't forget that they're still buoyed by the tax effect for first-time buyers. Let's see how the April figures look but obviously they were a slightly pleasant surprise."

ON CONSTRUCTION PMI

"The most important figure I think was the construction PMI which held up close to the previous months' levels but I think something is wrong somewhere. Either the ONS or Markit has got this number wrong and I don't know who but I'm inclined to believe that the construction sector was stronger than the ONS estimated it to be so I think we've got to look at these numbers and say the construction sector is holding up, it's doing ok, it's not stellar, it's not a spectacular number but it's ok and

"I think it gives us a bit of ground for hope that at some point in the future those first quarter GDP figures might be revised up."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"It has been a mixed bag of data. The most interesting point is that mortgages approvals inched up in March despite the expiry of the stamp duty exemption for first time buyers in the month.

"It is not a big move but it is a sign of some underlying momentum in terms of housing transactions.

"Obviously these aren't the biggest releases of the week, but they do hint at least at a degree of resilience in UK activity.

"With the construction PMI being stronger than expected and well above 50, it does paint a starkly different picture than the official data. That's not to say that one or the other is correct but there is a big difference.

"Our own view is that construction output is probably declining but not to the extend the official ONS figures are suggesting."