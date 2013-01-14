British menswear retailer Moss Bros Group Plc (MOSB.L) said it expected full-year results to exceed market expectations, helped by sales during the Christmas period.

The company said like-for-like sales during the 24 weeks to January 12 rose 2.7 percent.

The suit specialist, which is engaged in the retail sale and hire of clothing through its Moss Bros Hire, Moss Bespoke, Moss Bros and Savoy Taylors Guild brands, said close control over discounting and cost-control measures would also help it exceed market expectations for the year ending January 28.

Share in the company were up about 4 percent at 70 pence at 8:10 a.m. British time on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

Moss Bros, which was set up in 1851, will report its full-year results on March 22.

