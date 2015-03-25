British suit specialist Moss Bros Group Plc (MOSB.L) reported a 9 percent rise in full-year profit and said its hire business saw an upturn in bookings for the 2015 wedding season.

Pretax profit rose to 4.8 million pounds for the year ended Jan. 31, from 4.4 million pounds a year earlier.

The menswear specialist said revenue rose 5.1 percent to 114.7 million pounds while like-for-like sales increased 5.5 percent.

Moss Bros sells and hires out formal clothing in the UK through its Moss Bros, Moss, Moss Bros Hire and Savoy Taylors Guild brands.

