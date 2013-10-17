LONDON British mother and baby products retailer Mothercare PLC (MTC.L) said its total group sales fell 0.5 percent in its second quarter, year-on-year, pulled down by its performance in its home market.

The company, however, continued to post double-digit growth in its international business, with overseas retail sales in constant currency up 12.6 percent.

In Britain, where it reduced selling space by 6 percent year-on-year in the quarter, like-for-like sales fell 1.9 percent, it said on Thursday. That was better than analysts had expected, with Peel Hunt having forecast a 3 percent decline.

Mothercare, which does 60 percent of its business outside Britain, has embarked on a cost-cutting programme to close unprofitable stores, largely in Europe, while opening new franchises in emerging markets, especially in China.

"As planned, during the quarter we closed a further five loss-making stores in the UK, and year-on-year increased space by 11.9 percent across our international markets," Chief Executive Simon Calver said.

Shares in the company were trading down 3.8 percent at 378 pence at 08:16 a.m., giving the group a market capitalisation of 335 million pounds.

