Banks, miners lift FTSE to six-week high
LONDON Britain's top share index hit a six-week high on Wednesday, with commodities-related stocks tracking stronger metals, while banks gained on expectations of further hikes in U.S. interest rates.
LONDON British mother and baby products retailer Mothercare PLC (MTC.L) said its total group sales fell 0.5 percent in its second quarter, year-on-year, pulled down by its performance in its home market.
The company, however, continued to post double-digit growth in its international business, with overseas retail sales in constant currency up 12.6 percent.
In Britain, where it reduced selling space by 6 percent year-on-year in the quarter, like-for-like sales fell 1.9 percent, it said on Thursday. That was better than analysts had expected, with Peel Hunt having forecast a 3 percent decline.
Mothercare, which does 60 percent of its business outside Britain, has embarked on a cost-cutting programme to close unprofitable stores, largely in Europe, while opening new franchises in emerging markets, especially in China.
"As planned, during the quarter we closed a further five loss-making stores in the UK, and year-on-year increased space by 11.9 percent across our international markets," Chief Executive Simon Calver said.
Shares in the company were trading down 3.8 percent at 378 pence at 08:16 a.m., giving the group a market capitalisation of 335 million pounds.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Paul Sandle and Pravin Char)
LONDON British consumers borrowed more in January than in December but the pace of the increase slowed for a second month in a row, adding to signs of caution among households as last year's Brexit vote pushes up inflation.
LONDON British house price rose more quickly than expected in February, recovering from the weakest month for more than a year in January but concerns about Brexit are likely to weigh on the market in 2017, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.