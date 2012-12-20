European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
LONDON Mothercare's (MTC.L) chief executive faced investor discontent on Thursday when 12 percent of shareholders voted against a pay package given him to turn around the struggling British babycare retailer.
On top of a basic salary of 500,000 pounds, Simon Calver, who took up the post in April, could earn up to 6.3 million pounds under the long-term incentive pan (LTIP).
The former head of Amazon's (AMZN.O) LOVEFiLM International must deliver a Mothercare share price of 700 pence, a full-year pretax profit of 70 million pounds and break even in Britain by 2015 to receive the maximum payout.
Calver also has to invest his own money, equivalent to his annual salary, in shares to qualify for the award.
Mothercare shares closed down 1.7 percent to 350 pence.
The company reported a narrower first-half loss in November.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
ZURICH Credit Suisse posted a 2.44 billion Swiss franc (1.87 billion pounds) net loss for 2016, its second straight year in the red, keeping pressure on Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam to deliver on his turnaround plan for Switzerland's second-biggest bank.