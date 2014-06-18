British baby goods retailer Mothercare Plc could cut as many as 500 customer service adviser roles as part of its restructuring plans, according to the Times of London.

Mothercare plans to reduce the hours of staff who work 24 hours or more every week. Employees who do not accept reduced working hours could be made redundant, putting 500 jobs at risk, according to restructuring plans seen by the British newspaper.

The retailer joins UK's No.4 grocer Morrisons, which had proposed changes to its store management structure involving around 2,600 redundancies on Tuesday.

Mothercare had beaten full-year profit forecasts in May and had said improved performance had continued into its new financial year. The results had raised hopes of a turnaround drive.

The restructuring aims to modernize Mothercare in order to attract customers, achieve cost efficiencies and become profitable again, according to the leaked report.

