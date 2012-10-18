LONDON British baby products retailer Mothercare (MTC.L) returned to underlying sales growth in its home market in the second quarter after 10 consecutive quarters of decline, a sign, its new boss said, that his turnaround strategy was working.

Shares in the company, which has 280 UK and 1,098 international stores, rose 12 percent on Thursday as a better performance in the UK more than offset a slowdown in overseas growth blamed on weak euro zone markets.

Mothercare, battling intense competition from supermarkets, the Internet and a tough British consumer environment, said sales at UK stores open for at least a year rose 0.3 percent in the quarter - the 13 weeks to October 13.

That beat expectations for a decline of about 5 percent and compares with a like-for-like fall of 6.7 percent in its first quarter.

"It's still early days but we're encouraged that the UK is beginning to respond positively to the actions taken," said Chief Executive Simon Calver, the former head of Amazon Inc's (AMZN.O) LOVEFiLM International who joined Mothercare in April.

Mothercare closed 31 UK stores in the first half, part of Calver's strategy to reduce the total to 200. Overall UK sales fell 6.2 percent in the second quarter, reflecting store closures.

Mothercare has also cut clothing prices, price matched competitors in home and travel categories, reduced delivery prices for online orders and improved delivery windows.

"The 2.50 pounds T-shirts, the 5 pounds jeans, the outfits for less than 8 pounds are driving people in," said Calver.

Shares in Mothercare, up 37 percent over the last six months after slumping in the previous year, were up 28 pence at 263 pence at 1011 GMT, valuing the business at 222 million pounds.

FIRST SIGNS

"Today's update shows the first signs of improvement in the UK on the back of the turnaround initiatives, but we believe gross margins are down (possibly circa 200 basis points) due to the promotional market and Mothercare's price-matching," said analysts at N+1 Singer.

In the second quarter, international retail sales rose 10.8 percent, after rising 11.0 percent in the first quarter.

While Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa continued to perform strongly and at the top end of management expectations, European markets were weaker.

The company's full year target of 20 percent sales growth from international markets now looks out of reach.

"Where we are at the moment and the severity of what we are seeing (in the euro zone) I think that's going to be a challenge for us," Calver told Reuters.

Separately on Thursday, Booker (BOK.L), Britain's biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler posted a 13 percent rise in first-half profit, while official data showed UK retail sales rose in September, raising hopes consumers may help an economic recovery.

Also on Thursday, a report compiled for PwC by the Local Data Company said UK retailers closed 20 stores a day on average in the biggest 500 town centres in the first half of 2012. ($1 = 0.6186 British pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Paul Sandle and Robin Pomeroy)