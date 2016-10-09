HONG KONG Reigning champion Sebastien Buemi won an incident-packed opening race of the Formula E season in Hong Kong on Sunday for the Renault e.dams team.

The Swiss, who started fifth, made the most of an earlier than scheduled pitstop while the safety car was deployed to triumph in the first ePrix to be held in Hong Kong.

Brazilian Lucas Di Grassi, for Audi Abt, made up 17 places after starting from the back row of the grid to finish second while Germany's Nick Heidfeld was third for India's Mahindra team.

The podium was a repeat of last season's opener in Beijing.

Formula E, the world's first all-electric car racing series, is now starting its third season with several new venues, teams and drivers.

Newcomers Jaguar, returning to the global stage in open-wheel racing for the first time since pulling out of Formula One in 2004, had Britain's Adam Carroll finish 12th in the 45 lap race.

Organisers said 30,000 spectators attended the event.

