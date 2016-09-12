Argentine driver Jose Maria Lopez poses next to an Argentine flag during a news conference in Buenos Aires January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

LONDON Five new drivers will take part in the third Formula E season, organisers of the world's first fully electric car racing series have announced.

The drivers include World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) world champion Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina, the 2015 FIA GT World Cup winner Maro Engel of Germany and the winner of the 2015 FIA F3 European Championship, Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden.

Jaguar, who made its return to the world motorsport stage in December by entering the electric series, announced Northern Ireland's Adam Carroll and Mitch Evans of New Zealand as its drivers.

The third season will include 14 races staged in 12 cities, starting with Hong Kong in October.

Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi won the second Formula E electric championship earlier this year.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)