LONDON London's season-ending July round of the Formula E electric series in Battersea Park was given the green light on Tuesday after organisers agreed with local campaigners to hold it in a new location next year.

Formula E said in a statement that, following the agreement, a judicial review had been dropped to allow the July 2-3 races to go ahead.

It said this year's race would be the last in the park on the south bank of the River Thames.

"We now look forward to finding a new home in London, using the streets and backdrop of one of the most famous and recognisable cities in the world," said Formula E Chief Executive Alejandro Agag in a statement.

Campaigners had been contesting the legality of the council's agreement for the use of the park and had set up a website (savebatterseapark.com).

Formula E, the world's first electric championship, has already cancelled a Moscow round scheduled for June 4 due to "unforeseen circumstances" relating to road closures.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)