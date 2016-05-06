Alejandro Agag, Formula E CEO, speaks during an interview with Reuters ahead of round four of the Formula E championship in Buenos Aires January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

LONDON A Formula E race scheduled for Moscow on June 4 has been cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances" relating to road closures, the electric motor racing series said on Friday.

Formula E said in a statement that the race, round nine of a championship now reduced to 10, would not be replaced on the calendar.

"We looked at a number of alternative options as a replacement but were not able to find a viable solution on that specific date," said chief executive Alejandro Agag.

"We explored all possibilities including returning to Monaco but regrettably could not organise the change of venue on such short notice."

The cancellation leaves three races, Berlin on May 21 and a double header in London on July 2/3. The series has already visited China, Malaysia, Uruguay, Argentina, Mexico, California and France.

The London races also have a question mark over them, however, with locals up in arms over the use of Battersea Park as the venue.

Campaigners, who have set up a website savebatterseapark.com, are contesting the legality of the local council's agreement for the use of the park on the south bank of the River Thames.

They have raised 20,680 pounds through crowd funding to finance the push for a judicial review.

"For a so-called green event it has perhaps the biggest carbon footprint of any event in London this year," the website says. "Car-racing in London should take place in an appropriate place, and not in a green public park."

Formula E organisers say their series, now in its second season, represents "a vision for the future of the motor industry" and promotes sustainability.

Carmakers BMW, Audi, Renault and Citroen are involved with Formula E teams.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)