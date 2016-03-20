Dortmund blasts the 'hardest 15 minutes' of Bartra's life
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
MELBOURNE Williams driver Valtteri Bottas has been handed a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix (0500 GMT) after an unscheduled gear box change and the Finn will now start from 16th place.
Valtteri's team mate, Felipe Massa, starts from sixth on the grid, with world champion Lewis Hamilton on pole for Mercedes.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focussed on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.