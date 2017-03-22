Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
MELBOURNE Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Gelael, 20, will be at the first in-season test in Bahrain in April, in Hungary just before the August break and in Abu Dhabi after the championship ends in November.
Toro Rosso, preparing for Sunday's Australian season-opener in Melbourne, published the details on their Twitter feed along with a photograph of the driver having a seat fitting at the Faenza factory.
Gelael, who hopes to follow in the footsteps of Indonesia's first Formula One driver Rio Haryanto, will be competing in Formula Two -- the renamed GP2 feeder series -- this year after making his debut in 2016.
Haryanto is no longer in Formula One after losing his seat with now-defunct Manor.
Gelael's father Ricardo runs the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) franchise for Indonesia and was linked last year to a takeover of Manor.
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday and sent a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.