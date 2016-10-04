Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
The European Formula One Grand Prix in Baku is set to be renamed the Azerbaijani Grand Prix next season after organisers requested the change.
"We hope the next race will be held under the name of the Azerbaijani Grand Prix," the country's Trend news agency quoted Baku City Circuit marketing and communications head Nigar Arpadarai as saying.
"We successfully held Formula One in the capital for the first time. Therefore, it is time to link the name of this stage with our country."
Arpadarai, who said Formula One management had no objections to the name change, said the original purpose of the European designation was to emphasise the country's links to the continent.
Azerbaijan hosted its first Formula One race in June.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he does not give preferential treatment to out-of-form striker Karim Benzema who is under renewed scrutiny following a run of one league goal in the last three months.