Formula One - Grand Prix of Europe - Baku, Azerbaijan - 19/6/16 - Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany crosses the finish line. REUTERS/Zurab Kurtsikidze

LONDON Azerbaijan can look forward to a long-term Formula One future after a successful debut race on Sunday, Baku circuit chief executive Arif Rahimov said.

While the European Grand Prix was less exciting than expected, with no crashes or drama, Rahimov said the main aim of showing off Baku to a worldwide television audience had been achieved.

"It is a success. It's really great to hear all the compliments from everyone, he told Reuters. "From drivers, from teams, from Formula One management... everyone's really happy, everyone's proud of the event. We made it.

"We showed what Baku is: great racing along with a great city," added Rahimov, whose father Azad is Azerbaijan's youth and sports minister.

"If we reach the success that we reached this year, I'm sure it's going to be a long term event, just as good as the old races that are now on the calendar... like Monaco and Monza."

Farkhad Mammadov, head of Azerbaijan's Centre for Strategic Studies and representative of the Presidential Office, told reporters the contract was guaranteed for five years with options beyond that.

While the race was enthusiastically embraced by Formula One, campaigners had called on the sport to take a stance on human rights.

Critics of Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, accuse him and his government of cracking down on dissent in the oil-rich former Soviet republic to block the rise of any political opposition.

Aliyev, who attended the race and handed out the winner's trophy, denies this.

Asked whether organisers might install floodlights in future to turn the event into a night race, similar to Bahrain or Singapore, Rahimov said it was not currently on the agenda.

"There is a possibility some time in the future that maybe we'll want to stir things up but I think it looks good as it is," he said.

Despite some concerns about safety and the lack of run-off areas, teams gave the race positive reviews.

"I think it's been an excellent weekend," said Red Bull principal Christian Horner. "The facilities have been first class, the circuit is challenging... I think it's been a good addition to the Formula One calendar."

Mercedes' race winner Nico Rosberg, who had raised some safety concerns, said organisers had done a good job -- even if more toilets were needed.

"I have been standing in the queue this weekend so long, so that would be good," said the German.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)