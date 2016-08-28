Belgium Formula One - F1 - Belgian Grand Prix 2016 - Francorchamps, Belgium - 28/7/16 - Mercedes' Nico Rosberg of Germany leads the race ahead of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia during the Belgian F1 Grand Prix. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Kevin Magnussen suffered nothing more than a sore ankle in a massive crash in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix and expects to be fit to compete in the next race in Italy.

The Dane lost control of his Renault as he crested the fast uphill sweep of the Eau Rouge corner and slammed violently into the barriers.

“Thanks for all your messages folks! On my way home now with a sore ankle but will be ready for Monza,” Magnussen said on Twitter with two ‘thumbs-up’ signs.

Magnussen, who started 12th on the grid, got out of the car on his own but was limping slightly.

He suffered a small cut to his left ankle and was initially taken to the circuit medical centre before being moved to a hospital in the nearby town of Verviers for routine checks.

“He is fully conscious and responsive,” Renault said in a statement.

“He has a small cut to the left ankle and has been escorted to a nearby hospital for further routine checks.”

Magnussen’s crash prompted a temporary halt to the race as marshals worked to repair tyre barriers damaged in the impact.

The 23-year-old, along with British team mate Jolyon Palmer, had been hoping to finish in the points for only the second time this year after securing their Enstone-based team’s best qualifying result of the season on Saturday.

He was running eighth at the time of the crash. Palmer, in seventh, at the time of Magnussen’s accident, finished 15th.

“I saw Kevin crash in my rear mirrors,” the 25-year-old rookie said.

“It’s not nice to see because it’s a really, really fast part of the track. I’m glad he’s ok.” The Italian Grand Prix takes place at Monza on Sept. 4.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)