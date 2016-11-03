FILE PHOTO - Michael Schumacher of Germany looks on during a news conference at the end of the official presentation of the new Ferrari Formula One race car 248 F1 at the Mugello racetrack in Scarperia, central Italy, January 24, 2006. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

LONDON Michael Schumacher has shown some "encouraging signs" in his recovery from serious head injuries suffered in a skiing accident in 2013, former Ferrari technical head Ross Brawn said on Thursday.

The seven times world champion has been treated at home in Switzerland since he was released from hospital and few details have been made public. The 47-year-old's current condition remains unknown.

"The family have chosen to conduct Michael's convalescence in private and I must respect that," the Briton, who helped German Schumacher to all his titles and worked with him at Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes, told the BBC.

"There are encouraging signs and we are all praying every day that we see more of them," added Brawn, who was close to Schumacher. "So it is difficult for me to say very much and respect the family's privacy.

"All I would say is there is a lot of speculation about Michael's condition. Most of it is wrong and we just pray and hope every day that we continue to see some progress and that one day we can see Michael out and about and recovered from his terrible injuries."

In September a German court was told that Schumacher, who fell and hit his head on a rock in the ski accident in the French Alps, remained unable to walk.

His manager Sabine Kehm said in December 2015 that media speculation about his condition was "irresponsible, because given the seriousness of his injuries, his privacy is very important for Michael.

"Unfortunately they (reports) also give false hopes to many involved people."

