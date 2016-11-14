Formula One - F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Circuit of Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil - 13/11/2016 - First placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, second placed and teammate Nico Rosberg of Germany and third placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands... REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO Team by team analysis of Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2)

Hamilton's ninth win of the season, third in a row and first in Brazil. He now has 52 career victories, putting him second on the all-time list of winners behind Michael Schumacher. Hamilton started on pole, his 11th this year. Rosberg's lead was cut to 12 points, meaning the German need only finish third in Abu Dhabi to take the title. Hamilton won without making a racing pitstop, due to the conditions, and used only the full wet tyre.

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 3, Daniel Ricciardo 8)

Verstappen overtook first Ferrari's Raikkonen, then Rosberg and finally half the field in the last 17 laps on the way to the podium. The teenager also set the fastest lap and might have been second but for the team's wrong call on tyres. Ricciardo struggled for visibility with his visor fogging up and also collected a five-second penalty for pitting when the lane was closed. Red Bull have now secured second place in the championship.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 5, Kimi Raikkonen retired)

Raikkonen's spin and crash on the pit straight caused the race to be red-flagged. The Finn, who aquaplaned on standing water, was fortunate nobody hit him head on. Vettel also spun early on but continued.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 4, Nico Hulkenberg 7)

Perez was passed by Verstappen in the last two laps. Hulkenberg felt he might have been on the podium with better luck. Raikkonen crashed in front of him with debris damaging the Force India. The team are now 27 points ahead of Williams.

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 11, Felipe Massa retired)

No points for Williams in Massa's home farewell. The team's chances of securing fourth place now look to be over, with one race remaining and the gap on Force India more than they have scored in one race this season. Massa crashed on lap 47 and walked down the pitlane saying goodbyes.

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 10, Jenson Button 16)

Alonso scored a point, four years on from the team's last grand prix victory. The Spaniard spun at turn 13 on lap 55 but fought back. Button had a difficult day and was unhappy with his car's setup.

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 6, Daniil Kvyat 13)

Sainz qualified 15th but had the right tyre strategy. Kvyat had a puncture and went to last place, and then Renault's Palmer collided with him at a re-start, destroying part of the car's diffuser.

HAAS (Esteban Gutierrez retired, Romain Grosjean no start)

Grosjean lost control and crashed out on his way to the starting grid. Gutierrez qualified 12th but slipped back and retired with electrical issues 11 laps from the end.

RENAULT (Kevin Magnussen 14, Jolyon Palmer retired)

Palmer retired with suspension damage after the collision with Kvyat on lap 20. Magnussen had started 18th.

SAUBER (Felipe Nasr 9, Marcus Ericsson retired)

Sauber finally scored their first points of the year thanks to Nasr, whose result lifted the team above Manor. Ericsson crashed on lap 13, bringing out the safety car again.

MANOR (Esteban Ocon 12, Pascal Wehrlein 15)

Manor had two drivers in the top 10 for a while, before normal service was resumed. Wehrlein struggled with poor visibility.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)