Formula One - Grand Prix of Europe - Baku, Azerbaijan - 19/6/16 - Force India Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Mexico drives during the race. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Formula One - Grand Prix of Europe - Baku, Azerbaijan - 19/6/16 - Third placed Force India Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Mexico celebrates after the race. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

SILVERSTONE, England Mexican Sergio Perez and Germany's Nico Hulkenberg are staying at Force India next season, the Formula One team's co-owner Vijay Mallya told Reuters.

"I can confirm that both the drivers are signed up for 2017," the Indian said at the British Grand Prix.

"They are a fine pair, both absolutely top class. I've never believed in 'pay drivers' where talent or ability is compromised," he added.

"I always try to hire the best drivers we can afford. I am very happy with both Checo and Nico."

Perez has been on the podium twice this season, in Monaco and Azerbaijan, while Hulkenberg qualified on the front row in Austria last weekend.

Force India, who have Mercedes engines, are currently fifth in the championship.

Perez had been linked in media speculation to Ferrari but that possibility closed on Friday when the Italian team announced Finland's 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen was staying for another season.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ossian Shine)