West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
SILVERSTONE, England Mexican Sergio Perez and Germany's Nico Hulkenberg are staying at Force India next season, the Formula One team's co-owner Vijay Mallya told Reuters.
"I can confirm that both the drivers are signed up for 2017," the Indian said at the British Grand Prix.
"They are a fine pair, both absolutely top class. I've never believed in 'pay drivers' where talent or ability is compromised," he added.
"I always try to hire the best drivers we can afford. I am very happy with both Checo and Nico."
Perez has been on the podium twice this season, in Monaco and Azerbaijan, while Hulkenberg qualified on the front row in Austria last weekend.
Force India, who have Mercedes engines, are currently fifth in the championship.
Perez had been linked in media speculation to Ferrari but that possibility closed on Friday when the Italian team announced Finland's 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen was staying for another season.
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.