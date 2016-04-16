Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain sits at his garage during the first practice session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain returns to the pitlane during the second practice session. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton kept his calm and impressed Mercedes with his attitude after qualifying at the back of the Chinese Grand Prix starting grid on Saturday.

The Briton, already carrying a five-place penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change, had complained about a lack of power during the opening 18-minute phase of qualifying at the Shanghai circuit.

He went out late in the session, which was interrupted by a 20-minute red flag stoppage following a crash for Manor rookie Pascal Wehrlein, but headed back into the pits again and parked the car without setting a time.

"These things are sent to try us and I am sure we will learn from it. It is just about trying to figure out the issue and making sure it doesn't happen again," he told Britain's SkySports.

"The car is quick, hopefully they get the issue fixed and we can have a race tomorrow."

The Briton's mature attitude was hailed by Mercedes motorsport chief Toto Wolff.

"The Lewis I've seen today coming back straight into the garage after such a situation and shaking everybody's hand, giving a little clap of support, it just leaves me with my mouth open," he said.

Hamilton hasn’t won a race since he clinched his third title at the U.S. Grand Prix in October and trails team mate Nico Rosberg, winner of the opening two races of the season and last three of 2015, by 17 points.

The champion arrived in China, where he has won a record won four races including the last two, hoping to turn the tide.

"For sure my mentality is perhaps a little bit different, a more relaxed vibe...(it) doesn’t mean I’m not unhappy," the 31-year-old told reporters a few hours after qualifying.

"It is a part of just the growing process. I guess searching for yourself...I don’t know, I just feel comfortable in who I am and I’m happy."

Hamilton made his debut with McLaren in 2007 and joined Mercedes in 2013, a decision driven partly by the desire for more personal freedom.

"The development I’ve seen with him as a personality is mind-blowing over the last three years he’s been with the team," Wolff told reporters.

"He’s won two championships and found himself as a person. You can imagine how much pressure he has on with all the people who criticise and nevertheless he follows his instinct and he follows his way."

(Editing by Patrick Johnston/Alan Baldwin)